Bill and Wendy Full Show 7.31.18: Wedding music to skip

Bill and Wendy debate whether Sacha Baron Cohen’s ‘Who Is America’ is a hit or not. Plus, songs that should always be on the no-play list at weddings. CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey is back for our #techtuesday talk. And which movie is better, ‘The Godfather’ or ‘Goodfellas’?

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.