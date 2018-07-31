× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 7.31.18: Who buys a flame thrower?

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about their favorite TV show, Portlandia! They also chat about Elon Musk’s latest offering: $1500 Tesla surfboards! Then, Bill and Wendy check in with Kim Gordon and Stephanie Tichenor, former producer of the show, to talk about their love for candy and butter.

