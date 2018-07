× Back 2 School: Teachers, Parents, Kids and States Gear Up

It’s that time of year, when the stores clear the beach and grilling aisles and start putting up the school supplies. And for the first time, Wisconsin is offering a tax free holiday, to help give parents a break on those school supply bills. They’re also hoping to lure some Illinois residents in the process. WGN’s Ryan Burrow talks with teachers, students, and parents as they gear up for the next school year.