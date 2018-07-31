WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 09: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani (R) and his wife Judith Giuliani arrive in the East Room before U.S. President Donald Trump introduces Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his nominee to the United States Supreme Court at the White House July 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
AB Stoddard doesn’t trust Rudy Giuliani’s claims about the criminality of “collusion”
Associate Editor for Real Clear Politics, AB Stoddard joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about the President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani tactics for undermining the Mueller investigation and the start of the Paul Manafort trial.