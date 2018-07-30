× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/30/18: A Bus Company Buying a Tech Company, Ray Graham Association, & Twitter Shadow Banning

Every respective industry is seeing their own king of disruption, but Steve Bertrand wouldn’t have guessed that a charter bus company is working to spearhead innovation. Thanks to the reporting from Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis he was able to learn all about it. Kim Zoeller then joined Steve for the monthly Wintrust Community Leader conversation touching on the way Ray Graham Association is helping people with disabilities find jobs, and Randi Shaffer sorted out the internet discussion about Twitter supposedly “shadow banning” users.