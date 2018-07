× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/28/18: Alexia Elejalde-Ruiz & Heather Haddon

On this Saturday edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch, Amy Guth discuses with Chicago Tribune’s Alexia Eljalde-Ruiz about employment among the disabled community and the window washer strike. Then later is joined on the show with Wall Street Journal’s Heather Haddon to talk in depth about the new and growing business in meal kits, why it is so difficult to maintain and what if the future of this business.