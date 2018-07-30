× White Sox Weekly: Jason Benetti, Dylan Cease, Teddy Greenstein talks Kopech/Eloy & more

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in White Sox Baseball: Sox TV voice Jason Benetti stops by and talks about the CB Bucknor play in Friday’s game, we visit with flamethrowing prospect Dylan Cease, fresh off twirling a gem for AA Birmingham; Chicago Tribune’s Teddy Greenstein is back from a swing through Charlotte and Winston Salem and shares what he saw from Michael Kopech, Eloy Jimenez and other Sox prospects, and more.