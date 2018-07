× uh-PARENT-ly Ep. 11 | Debunking the myths about head lice

“Lice.” It’s the worst of the four-letter words. If you’ve ever dealt with the critters and their nits, you know the judgment attached. But are the stigmas true? You’d be surprised.

Annette Martin, cofounder of Life Busters America, joins uh-PARENT-ly hosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos to explain why infestations are an annoying but harmless part of childhood.

