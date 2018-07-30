× Tyler Florence Takes us on a World Tour with Wolf It Down…Great Food Truck Race…New Movie and MORE!

Chef Tyler Florence joins Dane “On The Road” to fill us in on one of his latest ground breaking projects with “Wolf It Down” as he and family take to the road, sea and air to share adventures in food travel and transformative experience through this weekly video series. Tyler also give us the scoop on the current season of the Food Network hit Great Food Truck Race and the history behind this year’s cast, this show over the years and this movement in culture and business. Listen as Tyler talks about his new movie and important message behind and built into “Uncrushable” a documentary about the wine country wild fires of 2017 and the challenges, tragedies and triumphs of the people that lived it.

