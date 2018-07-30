Top Five@5 (7/30/18): Dennis Rodman roasts Bruce Willis, President Trump saves NATO from “going out of business,” and more…

Posted 10:11 PM, July 30, 2018, by , Updated at 10:29AM, July 31, 2018

Flamboyant former NBA star Dennis Rodman (C) of the US poses with members of his party following his arrival at Pyongyang International Airport on June 13, 2017. Rodman arrived in North Korea on June 13 after saying he wants to "open the door" to the regime and claiming that US President Donald Trump would be pleased with his mission. (KIM WON-JIN/AFP/Getty Images)

The Top Five@5 for Monday, July 30th, 2018:

President Donald Trump claims he saved NATO from “going out of business,” Rudy Giuliani questions the criminal nature of “collusion,” Alex Trebek suggests to Harvey Levin some names of people he’d like to see replace him upon retirement, Sacha Baron gets unsuspecting Americans to do awful things his Showtime show, and Dennis Rodman tries his hand at roasting Bruce Willis on Comedy Central.

