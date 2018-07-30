× Top Five@5 (7/30/18): Dennis Rodman roasts Bruce Willis, President Trump saves NATO from “going out of business,” and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, July 30th, 2018:

President Donald Trump claims he saved NATO from “going out of business,” Rudy Giuliani questions the criminal nature of “collusion,” Alex Trebek suggests to Harvey Levin some names of people he’d like to see replace him upon retirement, Sacha Baron gets unsuspecting Americans to do awful things his Showtime show, and Dennis Rodman tries his hand at roasting Bruce Willis on Comedy Central.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3531084/roe-conn-top-five-at-five-07-30-18_2018-07-30-203824.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!