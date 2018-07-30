× The Opening Bell 7/30/18: HabitNu is Helping to Push Back The Global Diabetes Numbers

An unfortunate title that India owns is the “Diabetes Capital of the World” as Sindhu Rajan (Founder and CEO of HabitNu) noted that 60 million people in that country have diabetes. Steve Grzanich then learned as well that one third of Americans are at risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes, and all of this is what inspired Sindhu to create HabitNu with the help of the CDC. Andrew Challenger (VP of Challenger Gray & Christmas Inc.) then provided the specific details behind the commonly noted, “tight labor market” and how 64% of US companies are actively hiring new employees.