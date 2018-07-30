× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.30.18: NewsClick, Wisconsin tax-holiday, Willie Wilson

John Williams starts the week by asking you if you think Chicago police officers should be required to document every draw of their guns. Then, WGN Radio News Anchor Ryan Burrow visits with John to talk about the upcoming Wisconsin tax-holiday, and why it probably won’t happen in Illinois soon. Chicago Mayoral Candidate Willie Wilson steps in to tell John why he handed out money to people at a church event last week. And, finally, he recaps weekend baseball news.