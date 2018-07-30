× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: Have you no shame, Patti?

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by the ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist, Eric Zorn! They talk about the top tweets of July and ‘shameless’ Patti Blagojevich. Patti wrote an op-ed piece in the Washington Examiner last Tuesday, revising history in a direct appeal to the White House, and blamed the Obama administration for not giving her husband a fair trial. Eric took a big whack at Patti Blagojevich in last Friday’s paper for the thoroughly dishonest way she’s campaigning for Rod’s freedom with Trump.

Eric’s top tweets of July: www.chicagotribune.com/news/opinion/zorn/ct-top-10-tweets-of-july-20180730-story.html#

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.