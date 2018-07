× Steve Cochran Full Show 7.30.18: How Chicago are you?

It’s Monday and we played the Chicago Accent Challenge. Wendy Snyder won. Dr. Kevin Most talks medical marijuana and the effects and benefits. Dean Richards, with help from Sandberg, recaps the Kenny Chesney show as well as the Bruce Willis roast. We heard a band from Lollapalooza that will be playing at the kid’s stage and we talk a little politics with Ryan Nobles.