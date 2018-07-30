× Sox RHP prospect Dylan Cease: “I feel fantastic… I’m ready to pitch wherever they send me”

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz visit with Sox prospect and Birmingham Barons righthander Dylan Cease, who’s 11-2 with a 2.87 ERA in 2018, split between A and AA. He talks about staying motivated and embracing the competition in the minor leagues, getting to play for Omar Vizquel in Winston-Salem, getting interested in enough in yoga and mental skills to have his own “guru”, and applying those lessons to baseball, being grateful to the Cubs despite his inclusion in the blockbuster Eloy/Quintana deal, and more.