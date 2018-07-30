Sox RHP prospect Dylan Cease: “I feel fantastic… I’m ready to pitch wherever they send me”

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Pitcher Dylan Cease #29 of the Chicago White Sox and the U.S. Team works the ninth inning against the World Team during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Nationals Park on July 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz visit with Sox prospect and Birmingham Barons righthander Dylan Cease, who’s 11-2 with a 2.87 ERA in 2018, split between A and AA.  He talks about staying motivated and embracing the competition in the minor leagues, getting to play for Omar Vizquel in Winston-Salem, getting interested in enough in yoga and mental skills to have his own “guru”, and applying those lessons to baseball, being grateful to the Cubs despite his inclusion in the blockbuster Eloy/Quintana deal, and more.

 