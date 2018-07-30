× ‘Sometimes we need a shock to our system to bring out the best in us’ – Organizer of planned Lake Shore Drive to Wrigley march discusses event’s goals

Activists with the Coalition for a New Chicago plan to shut down Lake Shore Drive and march to Wrigley Field Thursday in hopes of raising awareness about violence in Chicago.

The move sounds much like the controversial July 7th protest shutting down the Dan Ryan. But Reverend Gregory Livingston says in this case, his organization will not be negotiating with city and state officials.

Emanuel supported the July 7th march and says a decision on whether to support this week’s protest is based on organizers’ public safety planning with police officials.

Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson told WGN’s John Williams Monday afternoon that he’d be willing to help cover legal fees for Livingston, activist Tio Hardiman and “a couple more people” if they are arrested.

WGN’s Dometi Pongo spoke to Livingston Monday afternoon following his press conference at City Hall.