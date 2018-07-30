× Single, Married, Divorced-Episode 11: Divorced and Dating and Don’t Bother Me

In this week’s episode of Single, Married, Divorced our hosts discuss if it’s healthy to argue in a relationship and whether it is smart to start a fight to show you care. Tom tells us about a guy who goes on a first date at a mattress store. We also catch up with Allison on her app dating. Erik and Allison finally get to tell Tom why he’s wrong but do they change his mind?

Poll Question: Do divorced people date more?

Question 1: Should you start an argument to show you care.

App Story: Meet me at the mattress store.

Question 2: That bothers me, is it my fault or yours?