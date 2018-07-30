Roe Conn Full Show (7/30/18): Willie Wilson has money to give, AB Stoddard has questions for Rudy Giuliani, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, July 30th, 2018:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has the latest on a disturbing report of a sexual assault inside a port-a-potty during the Foo Fighters concert at Wrigley Field, businessman/philanthropist Willie Wilson talks about his campaign for mayor & criticism he’s received for handing out checks/cash to Chicagoans, Tom Skilling looks at how the wildfires in California are impacting weather in Chicago, White Sox guru Steve Stone likes the trade that brought Caleb Frare to the South Side, the Top Five@5 features Dennis Rodman roasting Bruce Willis, Associate Editor for Real Clear Politics AB Stoddard talks about Rudy Guiliani’s latest comments about the Mueller investigation, and WGN’s Adam Hoge has the latest on the Chicago Bears’ holdout Roquan Smith.
