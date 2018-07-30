× No Coast Cinema Ep. 45: Female Filmmakers Night, MoviePass Outage, No Coast Board of Review

This week on No Coast Cinema, Tom and Conor talk to WGN radio host and executive director of the Midwest Independent Film Festival Amy Guth about her new role within the fest. She also discusses the Female Filmmakers Night event and the importance of celebrating unique artistic voices in a shared community like Chicago’s film scene.



Next, Tom and Conor inaugurate the first installment of the No Coast Board of Review in which they invite frequent collaborators to discuss the best (and worst) movies of the month. Joined by film critic Matt Cipolla, the boys discuss runaway independent hits “Sorry to Bother You” and “Eighth Grade”, along with the summer’s lackluster blockbusters.

