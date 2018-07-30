× Monday Morning Movie Reviews: Mission Impossible: Fallout, Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

Nick Digilio and Jim Laczkowski of the Now Playing Network (in for Erik Childress and Collin Souter) review the weekend’s new movies including Mission Impossible: Fallout and Teen Titans Go! To The Movies.

They also discuss Jim’s recent interviews with Keith Gordon and Lea Thompson on his Voices and Visions podcast, his list of the most underrated movies of the ’90s, his thoughts on the best movies of the first half of 2018, his music and analysis of the box office!

