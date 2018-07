× Karen Conti talks with American Bar Association President Hilarie Bass

Karen Conti is joined on the phone by Hilarie Bass, President of the American Bar Association. Karen and Hilarie talk about her role with the ABA and advice for upcoming lawyers. They also discuss the upcoming ABA Annual Convention and the prominent guests that will be attending.

You can find Karen Conti onĀ Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.