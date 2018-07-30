× Karen Conti | Full Show 7/29/18

Last night on the Karen Conti Show!

It’s a show filled with birthdays as Karen wishes her husband Jerry and Chicago news legend Walter Jacobson a happy birthday! Karen’s first guest Hilarie Bass, president of the American Bar Association, talks about the ABA’s upcoming annual convention. Author Richard Ratay joins Karen on the phone to talk about his book Don’t Make Me Pull Over about the golden age of road trips. Later, jury consultant David Zehner is in-studio to discuss the fairness of the trial for the police officer who killed LaQuan McDonald.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

