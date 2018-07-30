× Jason Benetti talks Sox/Bucknor: “Even when leaned on all night long, the umpire’s job is to remain objective both in what he’s seeing and then emotionally”

White Sox TV play-by-play man Jason Benetti drops by the White Sox Weekly booth at Guaranteed Rate Field with Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz; they talk about Friday night’s CB Bucknor play where he ‘caught’ a ball that bounced at the plate and his questionable conduct for the rest of the game; Carlos Rodon finding consistency and Lucas Giolito searching for it; participating in the ‘second screen’ experience with Bill Nye for the Home Run Derby, and more.