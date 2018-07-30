× Is League of Legends Popularity Declining?, The Akali Rework & Patch 8.15

Frequent patches, complaints from Pro Players about the patches, coupled with drastic shifts in Meta; along with decline in viewership are just some of the problems currently plaguing Riot Games: League of Legends. Is League of Legends popularity on the decline? Inven Global Esports reporter, James Hong discusses the State of League of Legends, the Akali rework and patch 8.15.

Akali: The Rogue Assassin | Champion Trailer – League of Legends



