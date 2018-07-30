Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Is League of Legends Popularity Declining?, The Akali Rework & Patch 8.15

Posted 11:48 AM, July 30, 2018, by
League of Legends, Patch 8.15, Riot Games, Broken, Meta Changes, Fundamentals, Fortnite, League of Legends, Riot Games, ADC, Bot Lane, Fresh, Implementation, Community, Ghost Crawler, Blizzard Entertainment, World of Warcraft, Changes, League of Legends Reddit, Nerf, Buff, Changes, Rework, Epic Games, Irelia, Fiddle Sticks, Sona, Cloud 9, Licorice, Tahm Kench, Thresh, Leona, Braum, Poppy, Faker, James Hong, Inven Global, InvenGlobal.com, E-sports, Reporter, MasonVeraPaine, Mason Paine, MasonVeraPaine.com, Unabridged Millennial, Millennial, WGNRadio.com, MVP.Show, Chicago, Illinois, WGN Radio, Lifestyle, Youtube, Trailer

Reworked Akali (Photo Provided By: Riot Games)

Frequent patches, complaints from Pro Players about the patches, coupled with drastic shifts in Meta; along with decline in viewership are just some of the problems currently plaguing Riot Games: League of Legends. Is League of Legends popularity on the decline? Inven Global Esports reporter, James Hong discusses the State of League of Legends, the Akali rework and patch 8.15.

For articles on various E-sport games visitInvenglobal.com
Follow Inven Global on Facebook at: Facebook.com/invenglobal
Like Inven Global on Twitter atTwitter.com/Invenglobal

 

Akali: The Rogue Assassin | Champion Trailer – League of Legends

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine

 