“Elton Jim” remembers Val Camilletti, whose record store, Val’s halla, was a Chicago music scene institution for almost 50 years, and whose life was an example for us all

In this 115th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano memorializes and remembers Val Camilletti, whose longtime record store, Val’s halla Records, was a Chicago music scene institution, and whose full life continues to influence and inspire. And Jim and regular “Pop Culture Club” contributor, Emily Armanetti, discuss the latest celebrity engagement that seems doomed to fail.