Brian Noonan Show 7/29/18: Music trends, Blackhawks Convention, and a Sunday Beer Summit

Brian discusses Shiggy Dancing, Lollapalooza security, and the 2018 Blackhawks Convention. Plus: the inaugural Sunday Beer Summit with guests from two of Chicago’s best breweries!

To kick off the show, Brian talks about a ridiculous new trend where young people jump out of moving vehicles and dance. It started when a guy named “Shiggy” (yes, seriously) posted an Instagram video of himself dancing to Drake’s song “In My Feelings,” and Brian thinks people shouldn’t need to be warned against jumping out of moving vehicles.

Then, Brian discusses Lollapalooza security and asks whether listeners ever consider security concerns when they make plans to attend a concert or festival. He and Cody Gough, his producer, discuss some strange quirks of concert and festival security.

Sports anchor Chris Boden then calls into talk Chicago Blackhawks hockey, hot off the tails of the 11th annual Blackhawks Convention.

To close out the show, Jesse Valenciana from Goose Island Brewery and John Carruthers from Revolution Brewing join Brian in-studio for the inaugural Sunday Beer Summit segment. They discuss their favorite seasonal beers and bring some edutainment from the world of beer, with some talk about doubles, gose, and IPA science.