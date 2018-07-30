× Bill and Wendy Full Show 7.30.18: All about the 9’s

Last night, The Lost 80’s concert took place at Ravinia! Steve Bertrand tells Wendy and Bill all about it. Plus, two more Major League Baseball players are in trouble for their racially insensitive and homophobic tweets. Bill and Wendy also discuss unusual things to do in Illinois, Bigfoot porn, and the McDonald’s McCoin. The man himself, Eric Zorn, joins us in the studio to talk about ‘shameless’ Patti Blagojevich, top tweets, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.