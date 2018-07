× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 7.30.18: Emndo!

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy chat about people walking into the glass sliding doors at this ‘other’ radio station. Then, Ryan Burrow joins in on the fun. They talk about the most memorable celebrity roasts on Comedy Central.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.