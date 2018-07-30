× B2B – Ep. 45 Demystifying the Bottom Shelf: Whiskey

Trophy hunting is a big thing in the whiskey world, but those bottles might only be available one day a year. The Barrel to Bottle team flips whiskey on its head by focusing on the bottom shelf – great whiskeys at a great price available every day. And in the Q&A segment, the Barrel to Bottle team gives their favorite non-Kentucky Bourbon picks.

