B2B – Ep. 45 Demystifying the Bottom Shelf: Whiskey
Trophy hunting is a big thing in the whiskey world, but those bottles might only be available one day a year. The Barrel to Bottle team flips whiskey on its head by focusing on the bottom shelf – great whiskeys at a great price available every day. And in the Q&A segment, the Barrel to Bottle team gives their favorite non-Kentucky Bourbon picks.
