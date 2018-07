× After Hours with Rick Kogan: Author Joyce Isaacson, Make Harvey Great Again & Halfway to Groundhog Day

Tonight on the show, Rick talks with author Joyce Isaacson about her book Wish You Were Here, Badfinger. Then Rick is joined in-studio with Dave Currier, Chapple Hooks and Craig Abron on efforts to Make Harvey Great Again. Rick talks with Rick Bellairs about Violet Ramis’ visit and theĀ Halfway to Groundhog Day event. Finally, Roger Badesch continues the conversation about his life and times.