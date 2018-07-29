× WGN Radio Theatre #304: Suspense, Pat Novak, My Friend Irma & Crime Classics

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on July 28, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Suspense: On A Country Road.” Starring: Cary Grant; (11-16-50). Next we have: “Pat Novak, For Hire: Mysterious Set of Books.” Starring: Ben Morris; (08-10-47). For our third episode of the night: “My Friend Irma: Irma’s Memoirs.” Starring: Marie Wilson; (01-06-52). For our final episode of the night we have: “Crime Classics: Coyle & Richardson-Why They Hung In A Spanking Breeze.” Starring: Lou Merrill; (12-30-53).

