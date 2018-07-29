× The Chicago Way w/John Kass(7/29/18): Dr. Willie Wilson wants to hand out more money to help his fellow Chicagoans

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (7/29/18): This week John Kass & Jeff Carlin are joined by businessman & philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson to talk about his campaign for Chicago’s next mayor, how Rahm Emanuel has failed the city, and his plans to hand out checks to those Chicagoans struggling to pay their property taxes. Plus, Kasso takes down attacks on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s wife.



Follow @John_Kass Follow @DrWillieWilson Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>

Subscribe to The Chicago Way here