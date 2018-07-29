The Chicago Way w/John Kass(7/29/18): Dr. Willie Wilson wants to hand out more money to help his fellow Chicagoans

Posted 5:29 PM, July 29, 2018, by , Updated at 05:26PM, July 29, 2018

Willie Wilson joins John Kass on the Chicago Way (Photo Jeff Carlin)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (7/29/18): This week John Kass & Jeff Carlin are joined by businessman & philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson to talk about his campaign for Chicago’s next mayor, how Rahm Emanuel has failed the city, and his plans to hand out checks to those Chicagoans struggling to pay their property taxes. Plus, Kasso takes down attacks on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s wife.

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>WGNPlus
Subscribe to The Chicago Way here