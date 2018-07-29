× On The Road W/ Dane Neal | Full Show 7/28/18

Saturday “On The Road” Blake Stubbs was riding shotgun the whole show. To kick off the show Dane was joined in studio by Trevor Heffernan who is the founder and CEO of Chicago Helicopter Experience. Next on the show we are joined by member of the Volo Audio Museum, Brian Grams, to talk about their new sales department at the museum where you can purchase cars that are for sale. Later on we moseyed on over to Blake’s corner to talk about some of the hottest films of the summer that involve top of the line cars and awesome action scenes. Last but not least we got to chat with Food Network’s Tyler Florence about season 9 of Food Truck Race and upcoming projects for Tyler.