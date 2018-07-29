× National Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson: ‘There has Never Been a National Cultural Institution that Provides Comedy the Opportunity for Appreciation’

National Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson joins Dave Plier to celebrate the upcoming grand opening of their new museum, which began with a salute to TV legends Lucille Ball & Desi Arnaz, with a new behind the scenes look at the time-honed creative process that have elevated entertainment to an art. They’ll discuss collections which include George Carlin, Andy Kaufman, Lenny Bruce, Lily Tomlin, Rodney Dangerfield, Jonathan Winters, and more. Visit comedycenter.org