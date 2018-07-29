× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning Full Show 7.29.18: ‘Tis the season for festivals and food

On this podcast episode, Dean chats with listeners about flag etiquette and the things listeners taken for granted around Chicago. Pierogi Fest is in Whiting, Indiana this weekend, so Dean and Dave Schwan make a tribute to polka music. Dave gives his far Flung Forecast from Florida around 9:45 a.m. Throughout the show, Dean talks about his A List interviews. Diana Martinez joins This Week in Theater segment live in studio and Suzanne Fanning joins the show for Food Time.