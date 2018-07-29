× Dean chats with celebs of Mission: Impossible-Fallout; box office hit

Dean visited Washington, D.C. last week for the U.S. premier of Mission: Impossible- Fallout where he interviewed several celebrities of Mission: Impossible-Fallout. The movie has taken in 61 million dollars so far. Featured celebrities on the A List Segment include Tom Cruise, Angela Bassett, Wolf Blitzer and more! Tune in to hear what the actors and actresses had to say about being part of the movie and their favorite things about Chicago.