College of Dupage programs offer free, affordable events for upcoming shows

Director of the McAninch Arts Center (MAC) at the College of Dupage, Diana Martinez joins Dean Richards in studio to talk about upcoming programs. Martinez says there are some world premieres that she’s excited about. Part of her focus for is on education. “We want to be on the side that brings everybody together. The country is so fragmented so we had a real solid conversation about where we want to be.” She encourages different cultures and ideas to work together.

The season opens with Colin and Brad: “The Sacred Scriptless Show.” Other exciting collaborations include MAC and Griffin Theatre in Chicago on “Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation-Live!,” “Show Boat and Show Tunes” with four guest artists and eighty voices from Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus. Single sale tickets go on sale August 4. For more information, check out atthemac.org.