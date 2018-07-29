× Cheese please: One woman’s passion on breaking a Guinness World Record

Suzanne Fanning, Vice President of Marketing Communications for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to talk all things cheese. This Wednesday, they are working with the Guinness Book of World Records to create the world largest cheese board. Fanning says they are blocking off a whole street in Madison, Wisconsin to fit the 35 foot long cheese board. About 4 thousand pounds of cheese and 250 different types of cheese will be presented.

Fanning says Wisconsin is the only state in the U.S. that requires a license to make and sell cheese. She says Dairy Farmers is thinking about cheese every day, like “mad scientists coming up with great inventions.” Location is key in making great cheese. It depends on the region of where it’s made and characteristics like where the milk originates.

Tune in as she chats about recent award winning cheeses and to find out more information on the event, visit their Facebook page or website.