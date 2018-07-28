× OTL #615: Disparities in school funding and school discipline, A tribute to Val of Val’s Halla Records

Mike Stephen chews through the CPS funding data with Jessica Kursman of UIC’s Voorhees Center, explores the impact of discipline policies in Illinois public schools with Kalin Belsha of the Chicago Reporter, and tips his hat to the late local music legend Val Camilletti of Val’s Halla Records in Oak Park. The local music this week is powered by Rum Velvet.

