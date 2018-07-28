× Full Show 7-27-18: Elton Jim in for Matt Bubala: Celeb birthdays, music and everything pop culture

In this full show episode, Elton Jim Turano fills in for Matt Bubala as he is out of town with his son’s baseball team, who just won their first game in the state tournament! This week, Turano talks about Mick Jagger and his 75th birthday with Jim Pietryga. WGN Radio’s Aubrey Mumpower also celebrates a birthday. Roger, Jess, Jim and Aubrey celebrate with pizza! Also in the first hour, Mick Kayler joins the show once again to talk about pop culture news and music, specifically The Rollling Stones. After 4am, Turano gives a tribute to Oak Park record store owner, Val Camiletti who passed away this week. At 4:30 a.m., Jess talks about big news happening in her hometown with Jim, Roger and Orion!