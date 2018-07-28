× Freak Out Friday, Music from Ralph Covert and Another Exciting Episode of “What’s That From?!” | Full Show (July 27th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! We have a great edition of ‘Freak Out Friday’ with Eric Elk, Dave Lundy, Elliott Serrano and Mike Lieber. Then, we’re delighted to bring you music from Ralph Covert who has a show coming up at Chicago’s SPACE! And another exciting episode of “What’s That From?!”

Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER