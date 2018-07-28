× Elburn becomes filming location for new HBO series, Producer Jess Raines shares stories about her hometown

Schmidt’s Towne Tap became Healy Hotel, Ream’s Meat Market is a 1950’s diner and for a small town girl and WGN Radio producer Jess Raines, her hometown is now called “Simmonsville.” For weeks, Route 47 and Main Street in Elburn has been closed down for the filming of a new HBO series called Lovecraft Country, which tells the story of a man driving across country in 1955 in search for his missing father. The show is being produced by Oscar-winner Jordan Peele, best known for directing “Get Out,” which was a box office hit. Tune in as Jess Raines and Orion Samuelson talk about their favorite aspects of small town living.