Wintrust Business Lunch 7/27/18: Grubhub's Success, The EvolveHer Workspace, & Millennials Preferr Cash Over The Stock Market

Closing out the week, Andrea Hanis joined Steve Bertrand in studio to recap the big week from Chicago favorite, Grubhub about their spike in valuation to over $12 billion dollars. Alicia Driskill then shared the latest in co-working workspaces with her thoughts behind creating evolveHer, while Rachel Kraus explained why streaming services could be crippling cable packages and Greg McBride told Steve about the thinking of millennials preferring cash over stock market investing.