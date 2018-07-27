× Will Jet Blue Weather The Rough Business Storm?

Keeping up with industry standards are tough for airline businesses because it can be very expensive. Brian Sumers (Airline Business Reporter at Skift.com) joined Steve Grzanich (Host of The Opening Bell) to talk about all the changes the 6th largest airline company in the US is making to try and keep up with the heavy hitters, like retrofitting planes with better technology, pushing internal diversity efforts, and cutting financials in order to continue making money.