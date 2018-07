× WGN Nightside w/Elton Jim | 7/26/2018 Full Show

On tonight’s edition of WGN Nightside, Elton Jim and Andrea Darlas reflect on some of the changes they’ve witnessed while working at WGN and discuss what they would do if they ever won the lottery. Then, Elton Jim pays tribute to Val Camilletti of Val’s Halla Record Store; Mick Kayler accompanies Jim to share some of their favorite record store memories; and more.