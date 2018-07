× This incubator has an eye-popping 90 percent success rate

Catapult Chicago Executive Director Caitlin McAllister joins Scott in-studio at WGN Radio to talk about recently taking the top seat at the tech incubator. Catapult companies have raised $170 million. Listen and find out how the 2 year program develops young startups.

