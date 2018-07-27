× The Opening Bell 7/27/18: For $120B, You Can Buy McDonald’s or Nike. Facebook Lost That Much Market Value in One Day…

Despite how bad of a day Facebook had yesterday, Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) explained that they are simply back to where they started at the beginning of the year. Steve Grzanich and Paul discussed how today is expected to be a much better day, and just how much you can do with $120 billion dollars means to the market. Brian Sumers (Airline Business Reporter at Skift.com) then noted the changes coming to Jet Blue and the leg room that could be cut for passengers.