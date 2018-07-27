× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.27.18: Chicago parking tickets, “Who is America?”, Fun Stuff To Do This Weekend, Bright Side of Life

John questions the fact that one group of Chicagoans pays the most for city sticker violations, and offers his own suggestion for parking tickets. Then, Allstate Agent Jamie Morales joins the show to share some tips on renting. John plays more clips from Sacha Baron Cohen’s Showtime series, “Who is America?” leaving the John Williams team and listeners alike incredulous. Finally, we give you Fun Stuff To Do This Weekend and Bright Side of Life!