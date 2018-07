× Steve Cochran Full Show 07.27.18: Blackhawks, Sox and Sir the Baptist

It’s Blackhawks Convention weekend and Troy Murray co-hosted the show this morning and as usual, he brought his “A” game. Miles Kaufmann reviewed Lollapalooza and his 11th birthday party. Sir the Baptist brought the house down. Chris Chelios and John Wiedeman talk Hawks and Steve Stone is pumped for country night at Guaranteed Rate.