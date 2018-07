× Rudy, Historically Accurate Movies and Lothar-Günther Buchheim

News that Daniel ‘Rudy’ Ruettiger will be coming to Chicago for a screening leads Nick Digilio to discuss historically accurate films.

Plus Lothar-Gunther Bucheim!

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)